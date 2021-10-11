Severe storms possible Monday evening across Chicago

A storm system passing through the Chicago area Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado.

Peaking from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., thunderstorms will travel 50 mph northeast across Chicago, surrounding suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Gusty winds of up to 40 mph are also possible outside of the line of storms.

Chicago has recorded 16 straight days of above-normal temperatures.

The high for Chicago on Monday is at 77 degrees with lows tonight dropping into the 60s.