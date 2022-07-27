Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

The effected locations include Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana.

The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and is expected to expire at 4:45 p.m. CST.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, and quarter size hail is also possible.

FOX 32 continues to track the latest forecast. Check back for more updates.