Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several northern Illinois counties, including Cook County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook County until 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to Cook County, the National Weather Service said scattered thunderstorms may also impact DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake and McHenry counites.

The warning was issued at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday and is set to expire at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

The thunderstorms across northern Illinois are capable of producing frequent lightning, soaking downpours, small, non-damaging hail and gusty winds strong enough to down small tree limbs, the National Weather Service said.

The storms are moving southeast at about 20 to 25 mph and have the potential to intensify, meteorologists said.