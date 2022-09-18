Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Will, Kankakee counties among others

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Grundy, Will, Kendall, LaSalle and Kankakee counties Sunday night.

The watch is expected to expire at 4 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight — especially along and south of Interstate 88, the National Weather Service said.

Damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours are possible with these storms.

Additionally, a tornado is possible in central Illinois.