Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Will, Kankakee counties among others

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Grundy, Will, Kendall, LaSalle and Kankakee counties Sunday night.

The watch is expected to expire at 4 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight — especially along and south of Interstate 88, the National Weather Service said.

Damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours are possible with these storms.

Additionally, a tornado is possible in central Illinois. 