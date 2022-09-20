Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties

Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon for DuPage, Kane and McHenry counties. It will be in effect until 5:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Belvidere, Machesney Park and Roscoe in Illinois Tuesday afternoon. That warning will end at 4:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. That warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

The storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado warning could be possible.