Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon for DuPage, Kane and McHenry counties. It will be in effect until 5:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Belvidere, Machesney Park and Roscoe in Illinois Tuesday afternoon. That warning will end at 4:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. That warning is in effect until 6 p.m.
The storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail, the National Weather Service said.
A tornado warning could be possible.