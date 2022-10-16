Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday

Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana.

The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour.

The weather is expected to be unseasonably chilly on Monday, with highs around 40, which will be close to record cold for Oct. 17, the National Weather Service said.

Waves on Lake Michigan will be high, and may cause minor flooding on parts of the Indiana shoreline.