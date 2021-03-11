Snow possible Monday after cool down hits Chicago

Don’t put away the winter coat quite yet.

Chicago’s brief flirtation with 60-degree temperatures is over, and forecasters expect another round of snow Monday.

Mid-day temperatures will continue to reach the 50s until Sunday, when rain could mix with snow that night, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain-and-snow mix could continue through Monday, which was forecast to hit 36 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a slight chance of more rain and snow and high temperatures in the low 40s, according to the weather service. And Wednesday could see more rain and a high of 46 degrees.

The area weathered 50 mph gusts Wednesday night. The weather service said winds peaked shortly after midnight, with O’Hare Airport measuring a gust of 55 mph, while Midway Airport recorded a high gust of 49 degrees at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service said there were reports of downed power lines and utility poles.

Since Monday, temperatures have been about 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year, according to the weather service.

Chicago almost made weather history Tuesday when O’Hare Airport measured a high of 69 degrees, matching the daily record high temperature set in 1974.