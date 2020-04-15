Snow, slippery roads, cold temperatures expected Wednesday morning

Parts of Chicago and its suburbs saw light snowfall overnight but more flurries are promised to come later in the afternoon.

Light snow sprinkled the region starting after midnight, with a total nighttime accumulation of less than a half inch, the National Weather Service said.

Along with snow, temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s overnight, contributing to the slick roads and icy conditions commuters were greeted by Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Drivers are advised to be aware of slippery travel Wednesday morning, the weather service said. Snow will continue into the middle of the day with showers possible near Lake Michigan as temperatures rise into the 40s.

Wednesday’s forecast is a stark contrast to last week’s weather, when summer-like temperatures prompted a thunderstorm watch across the region.