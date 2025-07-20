Chicago Weather: More showers Sunday, cooler temps before big warm up

Sunday brings another round of showers across the area, but the real concern is the oppressive heat that’s coming later this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Sunday morning started with a low cloud ceiling making the tops of Chicago’s skyscrapers basically invisible.

Much of the rainfall in the morning was south of Interstate 80 to start the day, but was moving east.

There were some pockets in the far south suburbs where the National Weather Service issued special weather statements indicating areas of some concern, but not to the level where a watch or warning was appropriate.

Some scattered showers were spotted across the nearer suburbs.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper-70s, well below the normal high of 85 degrees for this time of year.

What's next:

Be sure to enjoy those cooler temps, because potentially oppressive heat is on the way later this week.

High temperatures could reach the mid-90s, and possibly even the upper 90s on Thursday. But it’s going to feel like as high as 105 degrees.