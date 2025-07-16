Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 2:45 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:21 PM CDT until WED 3:15 PM CDT, LaSalle County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 2:30 PM CDT, DeKalb County
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:23 PM CDT until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 12:37 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kankakee County, Kane County, Grundy County, Kendall County, Will County, Cook County, DuPage County, Porter County, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 2:45 PM CDT, Kane County, DeKalb County

Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 p.m.

Published  July 16, 2025 12:50pm CDT
Weather
Chicago Weather: Tracking severe thunderstorms this afternoon

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast for July 16, 2025.

CHICAGO - Today is partly sunny and hot! But there is also a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index pushing to around 100!

But the big story is the chance of severe storms as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was put into effect until 8 p.m. for most of the Chicago area.

What To Expect:

There is also another Air Quality alert in effect until midnight. 

There is a chance for severe storms this afternoon and evening with all hazards at play. The timing will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. west to east. 

Chicago among 21 million under threat of severe storms packing large hail, damaging wind
Chicago among 21 million under threat of severe storms packing large hail, damaging wind

A clash of air masses on Wednesday will result in the threat of severe storms for Chicagoland.

What's next:

Tomorrow, the cool air will rush in keeping highs in the low to mid 70s! 

There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with the chance for rain---especially south. Mostly sunny Friday with highs near 80. 

This weekend, the chance for rain and storms returns. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 

The potential for storms continues early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, we have highs pushing back to around 90.

