Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 p.m.

Today is partly sunny and hot! But there is also a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index pushing to around 100!

But the big story is the chance of severe storms as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was put into effect until 8 p.m. for most of the Chicago area.

What To Expect:

There is also another Air Quality alert in effect until midnight.

There is a chance for severe storms this afternoon and evening with all hazards at play. The timing will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. west to east.

What's next:

Tomorrow, the cool air will rush in keeping highs in the low to mid 70s!

There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with the chance for rain---especially south. Mostly sunny Friday with highs near 80.

This weekend, the chance for rain and storms returns. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The potential for storms continues early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, we have highs pushing back to around 90.