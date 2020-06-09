Storms cause power outages throughout Chicago, severe weather expected into Wednesday

Storms across Chicago and northern Illinois caused several power outages and downed trees Tuesday afternoon.

About 38,500 customers were affected by power outages throughout the city and northern Illinois as of 5:30 p.m. with Chicago having been hit the hardest, according to ComEd spokeswoman Micaeh Johnson.

Scattered thunderstorms bringing brief but torrential downpours are possible throughout midnight, mainly northwest of I-57, the weather service said. Localized flooding is possible in some areas.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m., with gusts up to 45 mph expected to blow through the area, the weather service said.

There is a limited risk of brief tornadoes associated with the possibility of severe storms, the weather service said.

Possible tornado around 6:30 p.m. in Onarga, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo credit: Kody Menigoz

The stormy weather is expected to continue into Wednesday, the weather service said.

