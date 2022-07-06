Storms clear out for temps in the 80s Wednesday across Chicago

Storms are exiting stage right as of this writing.

Not much severe weather to report thank goodness. One corridor of heavy rainfall is noted over the past two days particularly over NW Cook County, northern Kane County and much of McHenry County.

Doppler radar estimates more than 7 inches may have fallen on central and western McHenry County. T

Today won’t be anywhere near as hot or humid as Tuesday. Low 80s with some communities staying in the upper 70s.

Skies will break for some filtered sun and a few showers can’t be ruled out but it looks like mainly dry moving forward today.

Tomorrow may offer a higher chance for showers and storms which would continue into early Friday. Highs will once again be slightly below normal for early July, around 80 degrees.