Storms, high winds expected in Chicago area Wednesday: weather service

A “gusty” pattern of thunderstorms is expected to move into the Chicago area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms carrying heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 60 mph will move through Chicago throughout the morning, the weather service said.

The south suburbs around Blue Island, Evergreen Park, Chicago Heights, Kankakee and Hammond, Indiana, could see severe storms with winds up to 70 mph, the weather service said.

Penny-sized hail is also possible in these areas, the weather service said.

