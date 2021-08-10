Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 2:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:18 PM CDT until TUE 10:15 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 9:45 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:38 PM CDT until WED 2:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:37 PM CDT until TUE 10:45 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:15 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Storms move through Chicago area: 'strong enough to uproot some trees'

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Severe Weather
Sun-Times Media Wire

6 p.m. forecast for Chicagoland on August 10

Tim McGill has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour were moving through Chicago and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which is approaching from the west, was passing through downtown Chicago around 8 p.m., NWS meteorologist Ricky Castro said.

Sixty to 70 mile-per-hour wind gusts were projected to hit the downtown area around 8:15 p.m., according to a tweet by the NWS.

The northwest and northern suburbs have seen the most significant damage so far, Castro said.

As of 9 p.m., more than 188,000 ComEd customers were without power, according to the electric utility's website.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 10 p.m., though Castro said the storms should die down "within the hour."

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for most of northern Illinois until 8:30 p.m. and parts of Indiana until 10:15 p.m.