Storms move through Chicago area: 'strong enough to uproot some trees'

Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour were moving through Chicago and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which is approaching from the west, was passing through downtown Chicago around 8 p.m., NWS meteorologist Ricky Castro said.

Sixty to 70 mile-per-hour wind gusts were projected to hit the downtown area around 8:15 p.m., according to a tweet by the NWS.

The northwest and northern suburbs have seen the most significant damage so far, Castro said.

As of 9 p.m., more than 188,000 ComEd customers were without power, according to the electric utility's website.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 10 p.m., though Castro said the storms should die down "within the hour."

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for most of northern Illinois until 8:30 p.m. and parts of Indiana until 10:15 p.m.