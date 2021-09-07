Strong storms leave behind damage in Minooka

Strong winds and heavy rain pushed through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, causing damage in Minooka — about 55 miles southwest of Chicago.

There were unconfirmed reports of a tornado in the Minooka area, but residents confirm a large swath of damage right through the middle of town.

"I was in my truck and all of a sudden, across the field right there, it looked like it was spinning, the truck was shaking, bunch of debris was hitting, hitting the vehicle," said Minooka resident Matthew Onderisin.

Minooka Fire Chief Al Yancey says there were no injuries or reports of major structure damage. The storm, he said, blew in around 3 p.m. and damaged the high school’s HVAC units, too.

ComEd reports about 1,000 homes in Minooka were without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night — and 8,641 homes without power area-wide.

