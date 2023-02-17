Sub-freezing temps settle in Friday ahead of pleasant weekend

Lake-effect snow is currently funneling into mainly Lake County, Indiana, but extreme southeastern Cook County is being grazed.

A few inches are possible in northwest Indiana and a winter weather advisory is in effect. The band of snow will move east and die by noon. The rest of our viewing area will experience clearing skies but cold temps with highs in the 20s.

The weekend looks nice with some sunshine both days. Highs 40-47 degrees tomorrow then 42-50 degrees on Sunday.

President’s Day will be mostly cloudy but dry with 40s continuing. Next week looks rather active with a couple of storm systems in the area. Right now looks like mainly rain with perhaps some snow far north.