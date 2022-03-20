Sunny Sunday for the first day of Spring in Chicago

A sunny Sunday graces Chicagoland for the first day of Spring.

Beautiful skies with temperatures sitting in the 60s has Chicago-area residents waking up to a breath of fresh air to kick off the new season.

We will have calming winds across the area, including near the lake front.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Soak in the nice weather while it lasts… by Wednesday we will have a mix of rain across the area.

Meteorologist Mark Strehl had the Sunday forecast.