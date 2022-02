There will be plenty of sunshine across Chicagoland Saturday.

No major winter storms are heading this way any time soon, according to Meteorologist Mark Strehl. Stow those shovels!

Temps are sitting in the teens early Saturday, and are expected to reach the mid 30s later in the day.

Saturday morning, winds are calm – only about 4 mph. It becomes a bit breezier in the afternoon.

Mark Strehl has the forecast!