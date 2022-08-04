Temps cool off slightly Thursday with partly cloudy skies

Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun and while rather humid it will be a good 10-15 degrees cooler. Small chance of a shower mainly well south.

Highs will be in the low 80s and enough wind and chop to create dangerous swimming conditions.

Tomorrow the heat builds back with mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Hot and humid weekend in store. Low 90s. Sunny Saturday.

Some clouds mix in Sunday with a chance of showers and storms at night into Monday when a cold front will knock temps back to around 80.