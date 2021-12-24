Temps could reach low 50s on Christmas Eve, fog and drizzle possible

When I was a young lad, I took my older brother to Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills on Christmas Eve 1983 to do a little last-minute shopping. The wind chill was about -80° and the HIGH for the day was -11° after a low of -25°. The walk to and from the parking lot was brutal. So- compared with THAT this Christmas Eve is positively tropical.

Highs today, despite the lack of sunshine, will reach the low to mid 50s. We open with areas of fog and there could be some drizzle today with a bona fide rain developing tonight.

Those showers will continue into the early-morning hours of Christmas with conditions drying by midday.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s. An active weather pattern continues with primarily rain on tap Sunday night into Monday morning and another mainly-rain system Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, as I outlined here yesterday, there’s a slim chance that some precipitation could be a mixed bag for northern suburbs in the Sunday night system, possibly having some impact on the Monday morning commute. Not a big deal but still something we will be monitoring.