Temps hover around 40 degrees Friday ahead of the warmest day of the year

Two time periods of concern for weather in the next few days: tomorrow night and Monday. More on that shortly.

First off, no worries today. Chilly start to be followed by a modest warmup from yesterday’s chilly readings.

Highs should make it into the 40s. Probably only 40 degrees along the lake and far north with upper 40s well southwest. Tonight temps level off close to 40 degrees.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the year as highs soar into the mid/upper 60s.

A 70 isn’t out of the question somewhere in our southwestern viewing area. As a cold front approaches at night, showers and few storms will move through.

Severe storms are most likely in Iowa and those will likely weaken as they approach Chicagoland late tomorrow night but a few stronger cells can’t be ruled out.

Strong winds will develop heading into Sunday and a wind advisory may be needed.

Sunday will be dry though with highs in the low 50s. Late Sunday night and more so Monday it will be snow time.

Looks like a minor event but a small accumulation is likely.