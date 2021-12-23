Temps in the mid 40s with gusty winds, rising to low 50s on Christmas Eve

Keep right on dreaming about that White Christmas because Chicago’s record "snowless" streak lives on.

Today, despite extensive dinginess to the sky, highs will be quite a bit milder than Wednesday. Mid 40s look like a good bet with a gusty Southwest wind.

Tonight temperatures fall into the mid 30s then hold there and may rise a bit as we climb into the lower 50s for Christmas Eve. Just some spotty sprinkles.

Christmas Day may open with a period of light rain, especially city and south.

Highs tag 50 before falling back late in the day. Maybe a few peeks of PM sun, but again, it looks like a fairly overcast day. Temperatures continue to run a little above normal into early next week.

If there’s one period to watch for some snow it’s Sunday night.

The US model (GFS) is gaga about 2-4 inches of snow which IF it occurred would impact the Monday morning commute. It’s simply too early to jump on this thing, especially since other models are NOT excited about it.