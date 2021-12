We will see a cloudy Chicago Sunday morning with sunshine later on this afternoon. The highs today will be in the mid 30s.

Winds will increase during the evening hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Monday will kick off with some cloudy skies and temperatures will linger in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Will we have a white Christmas? It's not looking too likely.

Advertisement

A calm week is expected ahead. Temperatures will hit the 40s later this week.