Temps to hit 50 across Chicago ahead of night-time thunderstorms

We open with some patchy fog, most notably in northwest Indiana where it’s possible this could lead to some black ice on roadways. This will not be an issue in the metro.

Today there will be some sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but the show is later tonight when a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms will cross our area.

Prime time will be 9 p.m. to 5 am. Severe storms are not likely in this set up.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Tomorrow, the rain should be moving out during or just before the morning commute.

Skies will be partly sunny and we could make a run close to 60 degrees. A few afternoon showers may pop up.

Thursday (Cubs opener) and Friday look rather unpleasant. Both days will feature showers and unseasonably cool temps, especially Friday.

There will likely be some snow mixed in at some point as well with no significant accumulations expected.

Advertisement

Temps are poised for a nice warmup starting Sunday.