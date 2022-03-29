Temps to linger in the 40s ahead of midweek storms

Chicago will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to mid 40s.

There is a chance for light rain late in the day with gusts to about 30 mph.

Storms are possible tonight and tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with gusty wind to 40 mph plus.

There is a chance for a few stronger storms, especially in the afternoon. Then, the cold air.

We are in for a gusty and chilly Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We are looking at a rain/snow mix event Thursday.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. More wet weather this weekend with a rain/snow mix this weekend.

Highs this weekend will be around 50.