The 80s are here to stay --- get ready for a hot week

BEAUTIFUL week ahead!

We had highs in the mid-80s Monday and we'll stay warm all week long.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with lows around 60. Highs on Tuesday will once again be in the mid-80s with cooler temperatures near the lake.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

We have a small chance of a few pop-up showers Wednesday and Thursday, but it would be minimal in coverage and just isolated or scattered in nature.

Not everyone will see rain!

In fact, most of us probably won't see rain. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and then the weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 80s.