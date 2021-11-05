Expand / Collapse search

The Capcast: Friday brings sunshine, warmest temps of the month

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 5th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Friday will be the warmest day of the month. That’s not saying much considering how cold it has been, but at least we crack the 50° mark this afternoon.

Sunshine fills the sky and breezes pick up out of the southwest. A gush of even warmer Pacific air that sent temperatures into the 70s on Thursday in Montana surges into Chicagoland over the weekend.

Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs climb into the upper 50s with even warmer air arriving Sunday. Mid 60s will be inviting many outdoors on a day without a Bears game to watch.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Monday looks even warmer with upper 60s within reach. A few spots could even tag 70°.

Don’t forget to set clocks back one hour at bedtime Saturday night as Standard Time begins, meaning earlier sunrise and sunset times starting Sunday.