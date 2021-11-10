The Capcast: Mild temps Wednesday ahead of wintry weekend weather

Big changes are on the way from Mother Nature as a shot of cold air and the season’s first snowflakes are approaching.

Today, not too shabby. We open with some fog most notably in NW Indiana where a dense fog advisory will be in effect until shortly after sunrise.

Other areas may see some brief localized reduction in visibility.

For the rest of the day it will be partly sunny with cloud cover building through the afternoon. Highs will approach 60° with a strong breeze out of the southeast.

Any rainfall on this calendar day appears unlikely with the main "show" arriving ahead of a strong cold front tomorrow morning. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will be at their peak during an odd time of day – the middle of the night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Rain is likely between roughly 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day with between .25-.50" on the way. Winds will be gusty-perhaps to 35mph and temperatures will plummet during the afternoon.

On Friday, the next disturbance wobbles through Chicagoland with temperatures aloft cold enough to support some snow showers, perhaps mixing with cold rain.

Then we await a stronger clipper system to whisk through Saturday night into Sunday. This too will produce light snow, though accumulations remain unlikely.

The average date of the first trace of snow in autumn is Halloween.

Advertisement

We are overdue.