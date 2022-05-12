Thursday forecast: Humidity levels high with temps near 90 degrees

Put this one in the record books too: Our low on Wednesday was 74°.

That’s not only a record high minimum for May 11, it’s also the warmest daily low EVER so early in the year.

Thursday’s record high is 92°.

Meteorologist Mike Caplan says we most likely will not quite get there, but another 90° is likely.

Humidity levels will be very high Thursday morning but should drop somewhat in the afternoon.

It will once again be cooler near the lake.

A hazy sunshine will occur once again due to fires to our southwest.

Friday will be very warm again with upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR WEATHER ALERTS

During the afternoon and evening, a few storms are possible and its possible some could be strong with a damaging wind/hail threat.

The weekend won’t be as warm, but 80° is possible Saturday — still about 10 degrees warmer than normal for mid-May.

Advertisement

Showers are possible both days, but neither day looks to have much rainfall.