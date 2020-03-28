Expand / Collapse search

Tornado watch in effect in dozens of Illinois counties until 9pm

CHICAGO - A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. You can see the latest forecast from Fox 32 News by clicking here.

The areas include in Illinois include the following counties: 

  • Adams
  • Brown
  • Bureau
  • Calhoun
  • Cass
  • Champaign
  • Christian
  • Coles
  • De Witt
  • Douglas
  • Edgar
  • Ford
  • Fulton
  • Greene
  • Hancock
  • Henderson
  • Henry
  • Iroquois
  • Jersey
  • Knox
  • La Salle
  • Lee
  • Livingston
  • Logan
  • Macon
  • Macoupin
  • Marshall
  • Mason
  • McDonough
  • McLean
  • Menard
  • Mercer
  • Montgomery
  • Morgan
  • Moultrie
  • Peoria
  • Piatt
  • Pike
  • Putnam
  • Rock Island
  • Sangamon
  • Schuyler
  • Scott
  • Shelby
  • Stark
  • Tazewell
  • Vermillion
  • Warren
  • Whiteside
  • Woodford