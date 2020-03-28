Tornado watch in effect in dozens of Illinois counties until 9pm
CHICAGO - A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.
The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. You can see the latest forecast from Fox 32 News by clicking here.
The areas include in Illinois include the following counties:
- Adams
- Brown
- Bureau
- Calhoun
- Cass
- Champaign
- Christian
- Coles
- De Witt
- Douglas
- Edgar
- Ford
- Fulton
- Greene
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Henry
- Iroquois
- Jersey
- Knox
- La Salle
- Lee
- Livingston
- Logan
- Macon
- Macoupin
- Marshall
- Mason
- McDonough
- McLean
- Menard
- Mercer
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Moultrie
- Peoria
- Piatt
- Pike
- Putnam
- Rock Island
- Sangamon
- Schuyler
- Scott
- Shelby
- Stark
- Tazewell
- Vermillion
- Warren
- Whiteside
- Woodford