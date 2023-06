The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a Tornado Watch for LaPorte County.

The watch is in effect until 7:00 PM CST.

Residents are advised to stay alert and monitor local news for updates. Follow safety instructions and seek shelter if necessary.

Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for LaPorte until 2 p.m. CST.

