Vernon Hills postpones trick-or-treating due to predicted snowfall

The northern Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills has postponed Halloween trick-or-treating to Saturday due to snow in the forecast, the village posted on its Facebook page.

The village said they are “concerned for the safety of children crossing streets when traffic conditions will be at their worst.”

“Therefore, authorized hours for Trick-or-Treating will be moved from the traditional day of Halloween, to Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM,” the village posted on Facebook.

Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Up to 3 inches or more of snow is possible in the northern suburb on Halloween. The Chicago area, in general, is expected to see some accumulation on Thursday.