Wanted: Chicago area severe storm spotters

The peak of severe weather season is approaching. April, May and June are typically the worst months of the year for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in and around Chicago. There are two opportunities this week to take virtual severe storms spotter training sessions. The webinars are scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 and Saturday, March 19th.

The National Weather Service wants you to know the following about these sessions:

All sessions last about 2 hours.

They are free and open to the public.

Classes are appropriate for all ages. Ages 10 and up will likely get the most out of the training.

Pre-registration is required to access the webinars. To register, click on one of the times listed in the schedule below.

You may attend a class offered by any NWS office, regardless of where you live.

You can become a member of SKYWARN. It's a group made up of thousands of volunteers who stay up to date on storm spotting and help keep an eye to the sky for their various communities when severe storms threaten. They are a valuable line of defense when it comes to protecting people form the dangers of severe storms.

The National Weather Service has some valuable resources if you want to get a head start on the process. The "Weather Spotter's Field Guide" is a good place to start.

I've attended these training session before and they are well worth your time. The more spotters we have in the Chicago area, the safer we will be.