Warm, summer-like weather continues for Chicago ahead of weekend showers

Chicago will see more summertastic weather again today with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight-the full harvest moon will be visible all night long with lows in the 60s.

Saturday will have some clouds mixing with sunshine but not enough to prevent highs from climbing into the mid 80s - rounding out five straight day with temps in the 80s.

Clouds thicken Saturday night as a front approaches that will bring showers to Chicagoland on Sunday with a few stragglers lingering into Monday.

Temperatures will be much cooler Sunday and Monday with highs struggling to get out of the 60s to start next week. Fear not, 80 degree temps return Wednesday and Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Nationally the western heatwave ends today. Moisture from what was once Hurricane Kay will help knock temps down and bring much needed rainfall - with the attendant flooding risks.

Hurricane Earl is pulling away from Bermuda this morning where it dealt a glancing blow.