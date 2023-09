Waterspouts over Lake Michigan; whirling columns of air, mist captivate

Waterspouts out over Lake Michigan were spotted Wednesday morning, Sept. 13.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist and forms most frequently during the months of August, September and October over the Great Lakes when the water is at its warmest level of the year.

FOX6 News viewer Dawn G. snapped this photo of a waterspout from Gateway Tech. College in Racine

FOX6 News viewer Ken T. snapped this photo of a waterspout as seen off of Reefpoint in Racine.

How waterspouts form

Waterspouts occur when cold air moves across the lakes causing a large temperature differences between the warm water and the overriding cold air. They can last as little as a minute or two or as long as 20 minutes or more -- and tend to move family slowly at speeds of 10 to 15 knots.

Waterspout over Lake Michigan as seen by Michael W. from Milwaukee's lower east side.

Waterspouts fall into two categories:

Fair weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. This type of waterspout is generally not associated with thunderstorms. A fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward. By the time the funnel is visible, a fair weather waterspout is near maturity. Fair weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions, so they normally move very little.

Tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm.

Waterspout over Lake Michigan as seen by Jen B. from Cudahy's Sheridan Park beach.

FOX6 News viewer Donna P. snapped this shot of a waterspout on North Beach in Racine.

While Wednesday morning's waterspouts were associated with some thunderstorm activity, they are more akin to the fair weather type of waterspout given the calmer, non-severe conditions.

If a waterspout moves onshore, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, as some of them can cause significant damage and injuries to people. Typically, fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall, and rarely penetrate far inland.