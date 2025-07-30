Chicago weather: Storms hit far SW suburbs; flash flood warning in NW Indiana

Today, the Chicago area will have multiple rounds of rain and storms moving through.

A few of the storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds possible.

With the continued potential for heavy rain, there is also the chance of flooding in Chicagoland.

Live updates

2 p.m. - Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 p.m.

1 p.m. - A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area including McHenry, DeKalb, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, parts of Cook and Will Counties in Illinois, and Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana.

The NWS said creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and flooding could occur in poor drainage urban areas.

12:45 p.m. - Storms have arrived in Chicago's far southwest and south suburbs.

The National Weather Service reports that 50 mph winds and pea-sized hail were falling in parts of southern Will County, Grundy County, and Kankakee County.

What to Expect:

The Flood Watch is in place from 1 p.m. today to 1 p.m. on Thursday. We are looking at rain totals to perhaps reach 2 to 5 inches where rain trains through early Thursday.

There is also a beach hazard starting today until Friday afternoon because there may be waves at 4 to 7 feet on Illinois and Indiana beaches.

Temperatures today will be around 80 degrees.

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have the chance for rain and storms in the morning before we dry out. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine is back Friday and this weekend! Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday, and this weekend will be in the low 80s.

Next week, we start with mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the low 80s. We have the chance for storms Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.