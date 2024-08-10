Cool nights, sunny days ahead for Chicago area

We’re in for a crisp and clear Saturday night in Chicago with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

As for Sunday, get ready for more of the same delightful weather.

The morning will greet us with mostly sunny skies, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. Highs will once again hover around 78 degrees, making it a fantastic day to enjoy the outdoors.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week promises to continue this trend of pleasant weather.

It’s a great time to soak up the sunshine and take advantage of the mild temperatures!