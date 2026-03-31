Chicago weather: Unsettled pattern brings storms and temperature swings

The Brief Unsettled weather brings rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with some small hail possible but no widespread severe threat. Temperatures swing from the 60s and 70s down into the 40s as a cold front moves through midweek. More storms are possible Thursday, with another cooldown expected by Easter weekend.



Unsettled is a good word for our weather over the next several days. We start with a new cluster of thunderstorms moving into the area this morning.

It is possible there can be some small hail along with downpours and lightning within the storm complex. "Severe" storms are not expected during this period. Additional showers and storms may flare up later this morning, particularly south of the city.

Temperatures today will feature a common theme this month, where southern ports of Chicagoland are free to warm up much more than areas near the lake and across the north. Most of us will get into the 60s and 70s, which is actually where we are now.

Later today, 40s and 50s will become widespread. Regarding a severe thunderstorm threat later today and tonight, it still looks to me that favored areas will be well south of the city, particularly northwest Indiana.

Timeline:

Tomorrow will be much colder with highs only in the 40s with quite a bit of cloud cover and a few showers. As our cold front returns north as a warm front Wednesday night and Thursday we will once again see renewed shower and thunderstorm activity.

Thursday looks like another day with potentially strong thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with a few 70s in our southern counties.

There may be a brief lull in the action on Friday before the next round of showers arrives on Saturday with highs remaining in the 60s. The Saturday rain will be tied to a cold front which will knock temperatures back into the 40s on Easter but at least it looks like a dry day.