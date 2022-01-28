White-out conditions possible as heavy lake-effect snow coats Chicago area

This will be an extremely challenging morning commute.

Waves of heavy lake-effect snow will continue with white-out conditions at times and rapid accumulations of more than 1" per hour.

Cook County and Lake County, Illinois remain under a Winter Storm Warning until noon. Localized snowfall of more than 6" is possible with the majority of the affected areas 2"-4".

The snow will not be confined to the warning areas either but lesser amounts will occur farther south.

Several private schools in the Chicago area have announced they are closed for in-person instruction today.

Over 60 flights have been canceled at Chicago airports Friday with O'Hare and Midway reporting delays of up to 15 minutes.

Later today it’s just cold with some sunshine breaking out as the lake effect moves away.

Highs have already happened this morning with temps falling below zero over much of Chicagoland tonight. Wind chills to about -15°.

The weekend is quiet with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be low 20s tomorrow and near 30° on Sunday.

The forecast focus shifts to an active period starting with rain Tuesday the transitioning to a likely mix of ice and snow intermittently from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Far too soon to offer any specifics, merely highlighting the growing risk of a disruptive period of wintry weather.