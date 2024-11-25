Winter weather arrives in Chicago this week with possible snow showers, freezing temps

After a gloomy start to the week, clearing skies are expected Monday night, with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 20s.

Wind chills could make it feel as cold as the teens.

Tuesday will begin with cold temperatures, warming only to the upper 30s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A weather system is being monitored that could bring rain and snow showers to the area on Wednesday, possibly extending into Thursday. While the worst of the system may bypass the region, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be busy travel days. Residents are advised to stay updated on the forecast.

Winter-like conditions will arrive on Friday, with highs in the 20s and overnight lows dipping into the teens.

The weekend is expected to be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures remaining in the 20s during the day and teens at night.