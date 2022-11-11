Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend

Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well.

That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.

There is very little chance for any rainfall locally this morning, mainly just clouds. Skies will clear this afternoon with a gusty northwesterly wind. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with most areas around freezing or a little below.

Tomorrow ends up mostly cloudy with a few flurries or light snow showers. Nothing accumulates. Sunday looks sunny with highs like Saturday, in the upper 30s.

There could be periods of snow showers from Tuesday and beyond as cold air remains entrenched through at least Thanksgiving.

Nicole is a Tropical Depression over Georgia this morning and will move through the western Carolinas today.