Chicago mayoral race: Endorsements trickle in for Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson picked up an endorsement Tuesday morning from an abortion rights organization.

Personal PAC said it's spent more than 30 years has fighting to protect women's rights in the state. The organization claims its endorsements have helped more than 500 candidates get elected.

The other mayoral candidate, Paul Vallas, is getting an endorsement from a Chicago construction union.

Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers previously endorsed former mayoral challenger Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

Now, the group said it believes Vallas has the "track record to put the city on track." It also pledged a million dollars to the Vallas campaign.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both candidates will take part in a forum this evening, focusing on public safety.

It starts at 4:30 at the UIC Forum.

Thousands of people are expected to attend, including violence prevention workers, gun violence survivors, along with faith and community leaders.

The runoff for the Chicago mayoral election is April 4.