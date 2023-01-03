Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green lays out $5 billion safety plan

Ja'Mal Green, the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, unveiled his $5 billion plan to address violence in the city Tuesday.

Green is a community activist and has gained attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

He is also focusing his efforts on addressing the problem of violence in the city.

Green released a $5 billion public safety plan at a news conference Tuesday morning at Comer Children's Hospital.

"We are presenting a plan called EPIC: Economic prosperity, Prevention, Intervention and CPD reform," Green said. "In which an economic prosperity we are going to rebuild neighborhoods and grow a thriving economy by creating 10,000 new homeowners with a single family mortgage bond, by also creating 10,000 affordable housing units to increase our affordable housing supply. As well as make sure that 10,000 families get lifted from the poverty line by giving cash payments of $1,000 a month to 10,000 families in the city of Chicago."

Green said he wants to make sure neighborhoods are built to the best of their ability and to make sure everyone feels safe where they live.

You can read about Green's E.P.I.C. public safety plan here.