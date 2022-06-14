Community activist Ja'Mal Green joins race to become Chicago mayor

article

Community activist Ja'Mal Green announced his run for Chicago mayor Tuesday.

Green, a native Chicagoan, joins a crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28, 2023 election. Lightfoot announced last week that she is officially seeking a second term.

The Beverly father of three laid out pillars of his campaign in a news release, including creating 10,000 homeowners each year, freezing property taxes on certain city properties and addressing climate change.

Green also ran for mayor in 2019 as a write-in candidate.

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson have also declared their candidacies. Now that Green has made it official, there are five Black candidates in a field that also includes former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the first challenger to declare.

Also seeking Chicago's top job is Ald. Roderick Sawyer — the son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer.

Green will be on Good Day Chicago this morning to talk more about his campaign.