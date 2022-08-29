Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections.

The suit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 779 Chicago voting precincts.

Wilson said the closures violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He said he's worried most about senior citizens not knowing where to vote.

"They live off a fixed income. For them to move the poll, let’s say a mile away or five or six blocks, has been unfair to our number one voters, alright. In the whole city of Chicago, and Cook County, state of Illinois and around this country. I think it's wrong," Wilson said.

The proposed precinct cuts come just months before the midterm election in November.

The Chicago Board of Elections said it has not received a copy of the lawsuit yet, but said it is "performing its duties as required by recent state legislation that increased the size of election precincts all throughout the State of Illinois."

It said that law increased the size of new precincts to include up to 1,800 registered voters. The Chicago Board of Elections said it implemented the law below that requirement, to total 1,165 voters.

The board also said the overall number of polling locations in Chicago will not be greatly affected for the next three elections.

Read the full statement:

"The Chicago Board of Elections is performing its duties as required by the recent state legislation that has increased the size of election precincts all throughout the State of Illinois. For Cook County and the City of Chicago, that law increased the size of new precincts to contain up to 1,800 registered voters. The Chicago Board of Elections implemented the law below that requirement, with the average number of registered voters per precinct now totaling 1,165. The overall number of polling locations in Chicago will not be greatly affected for the next three elections. Every voter in Chicago continues to have an assigned precinct and polling place for Election Day, as well as continued options to Early Vote and Vote By Mail weeks ahead of every election, in addition to all Early Voting sites being open on Election Day for all Chicago voters, no matter where they live in the city."