Chicago mayoral election: Abortion, women's health taking center stage

Responding to attacks from several rivals, Paul Vallas told female supporters Tuesday he'd worked to protect access to abortion if elected mayor of Chicago.

"I have always been an unequivocal, uncompromising of women's reproductive rights," Vallas said.

Opponents have publicized an interview, from more than a dozen years ago, in which Vallas said he opposes abortion, but then added that he opposes legislation restricting access to the procedure.

Reminiscent of President Joe Biden on the issue, Vallas says his religious beliefs oppose abortion. But, when it comes to public policy, he believes those who want abortion services should have full access to it.

"As long as I am mayor, this city will be a safe haven for women to exercise those rights whether they live in Chicago or they come from somewhere else," Vallas said.

Abortion providers in Chicago report an increase in women from other states seeking abortions, since last summer's Supreme Court Dobbs decision cleared the way for some state governments to prohibit the procedure.

Vallas told Tuesday's lunchtime gathering at Gibson's Italia that he would appoint a deputy mayor for women's issues and create a new position near the top of the Chicago Police Department.

"I am going to appoint a deputy superintendent in the police department to focus on the protection of women and children. And that deputy superintendent is going to be empowered to have the resources to make sure the department is focusing on the protection of the most vulnerable," Vallas said.

Candidate for mayor Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has also proposed creating a deputy mayor for women's issues.