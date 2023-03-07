Chicago mayoral election: Vallas hits airwaves with new ad, Johnson bags fresh endorsement

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is airing his first run-off election television spot featuring former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White while Brandon Johnson was endorsed Tuesday morning by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

At many of Johnson's campaign stops, he has declared that Paul Vallas failed as CEO of Chicago's Public Schools, leaving ruin in his wake.

One of the system's best-known, longtime principals hotly disputed that assessment Tuesday as she endorsed Vallas for mayor.

"He made a difference by being there. He made a difference by being there. I'm just being real, you guys. This guy is the real deal. He's the real deal and he deserves this position," said Joyce Kenner, retired principal of Whitey Young High School.

After about three decades in Chicago's public schools, including serving as principal of the renowned Whitney Young High School on the Near West Side, Kenner retired last year. She praised Vallas as a change agent who, in the face of tough challenges, improved the system.

As Fox 32 News reported last week, Preckwinkle has been busy trying to line up endorsements for Johnson, her fellow county commissioner, whom she's supported for months. On Tuesday, she joined him for a public statement.

"I had the stupid idea that on March 1, I was gonna be able to rest after the Feb. 28 election. And then, of course, my candidate won," Preckwinkle said. "And I've been making calls on his behalf to Democrats ever since. I've been encouraged by the response that we've gotten. We've got a lot of work to do."

Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson was among those Preckwinkle called last week to lobby him to publicly endorse Johnson.

A source says Johnson met Monday with Wilson and that Wilson is meeting with Vallas for a second time Tuesday.

Wilson is expected to announce which runoff candidate he'll endorse as soon as Wednesday, and it does appear Vallas has the inside track.