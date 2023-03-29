Chicago mayoral race: Vallas releases new campaign ad as Johnson receives church leader's backing

A pastor from Detroit who is the national leader of the Church of God in Christ backed Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson on Wednesday.

It's the same denomination Johnson grew up in.

"I stand before you to offer my endorsement for Brandon Johnson for mayor of the city of Chicago," said Bishop John Drew Sheard, Sr.

As Johnson celebrated the endorsement, his rival Paul Vallas released a new campaign spot touting some of his big name endorsers.

"Democrats for Democrat Paul Vallas. Paul Vallas is a pro-choice Democrat who will protect our values. We can count on Paul to strengthen Chicago's economy and create good-paying jobs," the ad said.

Former Congressman Bobby Rush, 23rd Ward city council member Silvana Tabares and former Secretary of State Jesse White all vouch for Vallas as well in the new spot.

After Johnson received his church leader's backing, he stood on the altar.

"We are fulfilling the promise and revival of a resurrection for the city of Chicago. And when we do it in the city of Chicago on April 4th, we're gonna take this progressive, bold movement across the world," Johnson said.

Some leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union that is largely funding Johnson's campaign do see it as part of an international socialist movement.

Chicago starts counting the votes in just six days.