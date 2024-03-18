Raymond Lopez looks to unseat Rep. Chuy Garcia in primary showdown

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is running for a fourth term and facing a challenge from Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) in the Illinois primary election

Lopez (15th) is looking to unseat incumbent Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia in the 4th Congressional district.

Lopez said the growing migrant crisis is central to his motivation to challenge a sitting Democrat.

"A lot of the issues that are plaguing Chicago's communities, plaguing our city, have their roots in Washington D.C.," Lopez told FOX 32. "We've seen where immigration has become our backyard crisis. We've seen where the rise in crime and, in particular, the use of assault weapons has its roots in Washington. We've seen how inflation and all those things are factored in from Washington now affecting Chicago residents."

The March Democratic primary will see voters decide between two opposing ideologies; Garcia’s progressive agenda versus Lopez’s more conservative approach. The pair has traded barbs for years, including during their failed bids to become Chicago mayor in 2023.

When Lopez announced his congressional campaign last October, Garcia's campaign manager denounced it as political theater.

"Alderman Ray Lopez's latest run for a new office is nothing more than an attention-grabbing stunt," Díaz said. "His dependence on Ed Burke, a figure drowning in federal racketeering charges, raises serious concerns about his ethics. Lopez's long-standing relationship with Burke, which now includes renting office space in the same Burke compound raided by the FBI in 2019, has also extended to a disturbing pattern of allegedly attempting to extort small business owners in his ward."

Garcia was elected to the U.S. House back in 2018.