Live Illinois Primary Election Results 2024

Illinois primary election results are starting to be tallied as several key races heat up across the state.

Last week, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured enough delegates to be called presumptive presidential nominees.

Locally, several candidates are vying to replace outgoing Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) is looking to unseat three-term U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia; and a Chicago referendum impacting local homeowners goes up for a vote.

Stay with FOX 32 Chicago on Tuesday night for live results, analysis and the latest updates from the Illinois 2024 primary election.

2024 Illinois Primary Results

To jump to a specific section, click on the links here:

U.S. Presidential Race | U.S. House | Illinois Senate | Illinois House | Illinois Supreme Court | Cook County State's Attorney | Illinois State's Attorneys | Cook County Circuit Clerk | Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner | Bring Chicago Home Ballot Measure | Referendums | Delegate Tracker

Illinois Primary Results by County

Cook County | DuPage County | Kane County | Lake County | McHenry County | Will County